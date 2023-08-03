First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,828 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,430 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 13.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,252,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,308,000 after buying an additional 148,105 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 32.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 163,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 39,741 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 307.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 126,177 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 5.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FBP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

