Flossbach Von Storch AG Buys 51,882 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,235,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,882 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 6.2% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,476,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,617,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,501 shares of company stock valued at $29,365,352 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $128.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

