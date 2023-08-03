Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,501 shares of company stock valued at $29,365,352. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $128.38 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

