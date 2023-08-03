Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Sells 425 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,071,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 31.8% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,052,000 after purchasing an additional 39,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $169.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.10. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.