Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,398 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Freshpet by 873.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

Freshpet Stock Performance

FRPT stock opened at $73.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average is $64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.03 and a beta of 0.99. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $74.17.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.97 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freshpet news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $440,017.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,903.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

