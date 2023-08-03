Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FULT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Fulton Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

In other news, CEO Curtis J. Myers purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $147,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark R. Mccollom acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,439.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Curtis J. Myers acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $147,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,601.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Fulton Financial stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.30 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 22.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

