Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 568.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $115.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $282.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,784,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,784,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $1,323,638 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Argus raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.83.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

