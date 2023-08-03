GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.16

GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.16 and traded as high as $39.81. GENMAB A/S/S shares last traded at $39.58, with a volume of 469,254 shares trading hands.

GENMAB A/S/S Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05.

GENMAB A/S/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

