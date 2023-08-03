GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,817.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,817.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $234,928.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,737,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,219 shares of company stock worth $1,068,326 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

