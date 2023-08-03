Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases 13,605 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $128.38 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Read Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,501 shares of company stock worth $29,365,352. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.