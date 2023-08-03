Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBI. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 991.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,896,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,911 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 23,252,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,884,000 after buying an additional 2,565,168 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,900.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,354,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 2,276,017 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after buying an additional 2,025,040 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Hanesbrands



Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Further Reading

