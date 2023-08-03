Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Raymond James

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HLIT. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Harmonic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $18.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $157.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2,615.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

