Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.24% from the stock’s previous close.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harmonic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Harmonic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of HLIT opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $157.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth $742,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

