Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 58.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HLIT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Harmonic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harmonic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $157.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

