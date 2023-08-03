Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) PT Lowered to $20.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Northland Securities from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 75.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $157.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 2,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

