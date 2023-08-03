Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $1,204,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 31.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 105,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 252.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 12,632 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 15.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 100.0% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 175,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after buying an additional 87,828 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Bank of America upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus lowered their price target on Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 74.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.47. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.59%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

