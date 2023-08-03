HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $81,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

DINO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NYSE DINO opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

