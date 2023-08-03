Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 105.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,396 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.8% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,604,396.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 841,501 shares of company stock valued at $29,365,352. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.4 %

GOOGL opened at $128.38 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.14 and a 200-day moving average of $109.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

