Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,869 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,256,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,272,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,900,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,469,000 after acquiring an additional 252,844 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,634,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,708,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,296,000 after purchasing an additional 241,224 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $24.29 on Thursday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

