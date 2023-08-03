Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,510 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Immersion were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMMR. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 70,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 29,368 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 7.6% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 163,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMMR opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $228.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 million. Immersion had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Immersion news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 20,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $162,437.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,049.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

