Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 54.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 174,987 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $9,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,824,000 after purchasing an additional 87,671 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 24.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on INDB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Independent Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $59.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $91.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.26.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

