InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in InterDigital by 892.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1,455.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $416,146.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,438.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $90.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $98.69.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $3.38. The business had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.40 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 32.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDCC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on InterDigital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

