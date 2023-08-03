International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,378,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,082,000 after acquiring an additional 255,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,515,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,427,000 after buying an additional 284,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after buying an additional 279,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,489,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after buying an additional 80,206 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $49.19 on Thursday. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.86.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 43.47%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

