International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,916 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,038,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in International Bancshares by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,427,000 after acquiring an additional 284,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Bancshares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 279,303 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Bancshares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,378,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,082,000 after acquiring an additional 255,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in International Bancshares by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,830,000 after acquiring an additional 151,474 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of IBOC opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

International Bancshares Dividend Announcement

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 43.47%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

