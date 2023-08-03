Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.79 and traded as high as C$0.79. Invesque shares last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Invesque Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 382.84, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of C$44.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesque Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.