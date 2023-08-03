Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $169.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.14 and its 200-day moving average is $161.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 43.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.15.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

