J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,699,000 after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,558,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,796,000 after acquiring an additional 28,390 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,389,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,935,000 after acquiring an additional 59,605 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,196,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,171,000 after acquiring an additional 40,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after acquiring an additional 580,248 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Friday, May 5th.

JJSF opened at $177.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 0.55. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $127.80 and a 52 week high of $177.35.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.15 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.11%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

