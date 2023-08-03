Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.9% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $169.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $441.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.10.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.