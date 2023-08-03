Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.7% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 16,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $169.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $441.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.