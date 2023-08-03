Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.18

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.18 and traded as high as $45.45. Johnson Matthey shares last traded at $45.44, with a volume of 3,617 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on JMPLY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,350 ($30.17) to GBX 2,200 ($28.24) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,080 ($26.70) to GBX 2,130 ($27.35) in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.3448 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

