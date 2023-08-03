Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,722,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,901 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,739,000 after purchasing an additional 790,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,206,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,215,000 after purchasing an additional 338,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,125,000 after purchasing an additional 297,345 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $6,066,000.

KMT opened at $28.77 on Thursday. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

