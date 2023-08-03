Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $55.72

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.72 and traded as high as $56.16. Kering shares last traded at $55.73, with a volume of 89,166 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPRUY. Societe Generale raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $618.00.

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, and Kering Eyewear brands.

