Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,100 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 383,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 153,833 shares during the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 45,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $54.29.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.85%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

