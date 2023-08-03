Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,352 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,226,000 after acquiring an additional 406,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,093,000 after acquiring an additional 64,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,132,000 after acquiring an additional 295,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000,000 after acquiring an additional 221,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $195,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

NYSE:LEG opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Leggett & Platt

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.