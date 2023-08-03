Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 8,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.47, for a total value of $2,719,163.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,707,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 8,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.47, for a total value of $2,719,163.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,707,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,695 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,267 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:LAD opened at $303.79 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $329.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 35.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Recommended Stories

