Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $665,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,640,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,816,000 after acquiring an additional 39,555 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $85.97 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $101.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 190.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.69.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

