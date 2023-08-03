MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

MTSI opened at $67.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average is $64.39. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 22.95%. Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $198,477.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $198,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,330 shares of company stock worth $462,128 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

