Maj Invest Holding A S Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Maj Invest Holding A S lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,848,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 488,338 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 5.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $191,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,335,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,501 shares of company stock worth $29,365,352 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $128.38 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

