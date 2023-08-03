Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 111.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

Shares of MARA opened at $16.48 on Thursday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 5.02. The company has a current ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.95 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 569.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $13.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

