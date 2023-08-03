Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Masco were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 65.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 45.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 105.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,854.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,601 shares of company stock worth $15,406,701 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

