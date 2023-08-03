Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,608. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.56.

AMZN opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 305.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

