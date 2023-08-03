Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Matson were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Matson by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Matson by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Matson by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MATX shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Matson stock opened at $94.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $96.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.26. Matson had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $773.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.49 EPS. Matson’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $698,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,974.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $698,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,974.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $51,731.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,756. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

