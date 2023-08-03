Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 150 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 305.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.67 and its 200 day moving average is $110.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,608. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.56.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

