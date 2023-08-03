Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.09

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and traded as high as $26.27. Merus shares last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 169,216 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRUS. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Merus from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Merus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Merus Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.21. Merus had a negative return on equity of 55.80% and a negative net margin of 350.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Merus by 37.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Merus by 48.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Merus during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Merus by 24.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 394,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 78,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

