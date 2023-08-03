Mill Capital Management LLC Acquires 67,307 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 67,307 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,305 shares of company stock worth $8,072,608. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.56.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 305.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.67 and a 200-day moving average of $110.59.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

