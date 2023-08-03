ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Stake Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,018,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,180,000 after acquiring an additional 27,931 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,822,000 after acquiring an additional 294,108 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter.

In other ModivCare news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 46,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.68 per share, with a total value of $2,534,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,629,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,082,687.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 193,233 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,322. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MODV shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on ModivCare from $143.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ModivCare from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $524.29 million, a P/E ratio of -14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average is $71.80. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $121.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $663.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.74 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 26.80% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Equities research analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

