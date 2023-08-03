Morgan Stanley Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $185.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

ANET stock opened at $177.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $190.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $492,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 230,100 shares in the company, valued at $32,358,963. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $2,882,952.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,803,295.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $492,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,358,963. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,888 shares of company stock valued at $22,242,606. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,575,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 27.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 154,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

