Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 390 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Morse Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.3% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,501 shares of company stock valued at $29,365,352 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $128.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.14 and its 200-day moving average is $109.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

