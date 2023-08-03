MTM Investment Management LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 15.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 76,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 105.9% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 31,396 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $128.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,501 shares of company stock worth $29,365,352. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

