New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 300 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ingevity by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ingevity by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Ingevity by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ingevity by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Ingevity Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NGVT opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $46.52 and a one year high of $90.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.87.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $392.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.22 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile



Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

